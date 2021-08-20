German-Based US Airbase Ramstein to Be Used For Transit From Afghanistan - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) German-based US airbase Ramstein will be temporarily used for the transit of people from Afghanistan, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

"At the moment, we are fully focused on evacuating as many people as possible from Kabul in these very difficult circumstances. We work closely with our international partners. For this reason, we have agreed with the United States that the Ramstein airbase, in particular, be used for the transit of people seeking evacuation from Afghanistan to the United States," the minister said.

He added that "the Germans or the people named by us will also be evacuated on US flights to Ramstein."

Thus, we are talking about an increase in transport capacity and "detente in air traffic between Kabul and Tashkent," Maas said.

Ramstein Air Force Base is the stronghold of the US Air Force in northern Germany, the headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and one of the NATO bases. It is located near the town of Ramstein in the Federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate. It is the largest US Air Force stronghold outside of US. About 15,000 servicemen are stationed at the base and about 30,000 civilians work there. Ramstein is one of two bases in Germany where nuclear warheads are believed to be stored. From the 603rd Air and Space Operations Center, deployed in Ramstein in 2011, the coordination and control of US drones in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen and Pakistan is carried out.