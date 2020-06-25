UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Blue-Chip Firm Wirecard Files For Insolvency - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

German Blue-Chip Firm Wirecard Files for Insolvency - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) German digital payments company Wirecard announced on Thursday it had decided to file for insolvency amid an accounting scandal, media reported.

"The management board of Wirecard AG decided today to file for insolvency with a relevant district court in Munich due to its inability to pay and debt overload," a statement seen by German n-tv reads.

Wirecard, a blue-chip company listed in Germany's DAX stock index, said it was also considering filing for insolvency for its daughter companies.

Markus Braun, the founder of the Aschheim-based firm, stepped down as a member of the board last week after EY auditors did not find 1.9 billion Euros ($2.1 billion) on Wirecard's balance sheet.

The money was supposed to be in Philippine banks but the company suspects the accounts do not exist. The British Financial Times newspaper reported last year that a large share of Wirecard's sales in Asia appeared to be fake.

Related Topics

Scandal German Company Germany Munich Money Media Share Asia Billion Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

59 seconds ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

41 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

52 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

1 hour ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

2 hours ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.