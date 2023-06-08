German Bomb Shelters Can Accommodate Only 0,5% of Population - Reports

Bomb shelters in Germany could accommodate only 0.5% of the country's population in 2022, an official assessment showed, with the number staying the same this year, German media reported on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Bomb shelters in Germany could accommodate only 0.5% of the country's population in 2022, an official assessment showed, with the number staying the same this year, German media reported on Thursday.

Nationwide, there are less than 480,000 places in 580 bunkers and bomb shelters, sufficient for roughly 0.5% of the German population, Wirtschaftswoche said, citing the results of an inventory conducted last spring, which became public this May.

When asked about the number of bomb shelters at the moment, a representative of the Federal Interior Ministry said that the figure has not changed, according to the report.

"At this point, there are still about 580 structures belonging to the civil defense communications systems," the representative was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Media reported that after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the German federal government temporarily suspended the dismantlement of existing protective structures and initiated an inventory of the remaining bomb shelters.