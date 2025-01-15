Open Menu

German Bourse Banks On Trump-fuelled Crypto Boom

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

German bourse banks on Trump-fuelled crypto boom

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) As Donald Trump's looming return to the White House promises to boost cryptocurrencies, a German stock exchange is on a mission to anchor them firmly in the staid world of traditional finance.

Boerse Stuttgart group CEO Matthias Voelkel said "the election of Donald Trump and his ambition to project the US as a 'Bitcoin nation' is expanding the market" -- and that his group is seeking a bigger slice of the crypto pie.

The cryptocurrency sector has had a questionable reputation in some quarters owing to the extreme price volatility and their use by cybercriminals.

None of which has stopped the Boerse Stuttgart Group from using the past five years to build up what it says is the biggest crypto trading platform among Europe's stock exchanges.

While Voelkel won't reveal the exact value of cryptocurrencies traded at the Stuttgart Boerse, he told AFP that the amount tripled last year and represented around "25 percent of revenue".

Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency globally, accounted for "almost 50 percent of this activity," he added.

The Boerse did divulge at the end of last year that the amount of cryptocurrency held at the exchange for clients had reached 4.3 billion Euros.

The original idea behind cryptocurrency was to bypass traditional financial institutions and facilitate direct transactions between individuals using decentralised blockchain technology.

They are traded on large international platforms, such as Binance and San Francisco-based Coinbase. An earlier market, FTX, imploded in spectacular fashion and filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Some warier entrants to the emerging crypto market prefer to turn to banks or stock exchanges to act as middlemen. These are exactly the clients Boerse Stuttgart is after.

Related Topics

Election World Technology Stock Exchange Exchange Europe White House German Trump Bitcoin Stuttgart San Price Boerse Stuttgart Cryptocurrency Cyber Crime Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

6 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

14 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

14 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

14 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

14 hours ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

14 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World