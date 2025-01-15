German bourse banks on Trump-fuelled crypto boom

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) As Donald Trump's looming return to the White House promises to boost cryptocurrencies, a German stock exchange is on a mission to anchor them firmly in the staid world of traditional finance.

Boerse Stuttgart group CEO Matthias Voelkel said "the election of Donald Trump and his ambition to project the US as a 'Bitcoin nation' is expanding the market" -- and that his group is seeking a bigger slice of the crypto pie.

The cryptocurrency sector has had a questionable reputation in some quarters owing to the extreme price volatility and their use by cybercriminals.

None of which has stopped the Boerse Stuttgart Group from using the past five years to build up what it says is the biggest crypto trading platform among Europe's stock exchanges.

While Voelkel won't reveal the exact value of cryptocurrencies traded at the Stuttgart Boerse, he told AFP that the amount tripled last year and represented around "25 percent of revenue".

Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency globally, accounted for "almost 50 percent of this activity," he added.

The Boerse did divulge at the end of last year that the amount of cryptocurrency held at the exchange for clients had reached 4.3 billion Euros.

The original idea behind cryptocurrency was to bypass traditional financial institutions and facilitate direct transactions between individuals using decentralised blockchain technology.

They are traded on large international platforms, such as Binance and San Francisco-based Coinbase. An earlier market, FTX, imploded in spectacular fashion and filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Some warier entrants to the emerging crypto market prefer to turn to banks or stock exchanges to act as middlemen. These are exactly the clients Boerse Stuttgart is after.