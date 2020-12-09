UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Bundestag Elections To Be Held On September 26, 2021 - President's Press Service

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

German Bundestag Elections to Be Held on September 26, 2021 - President's Press Service

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Next parliamentary elections in Germany will be held on September 26, 2021, the press service of the German president said Wednesday.

"On the recommendation of the Federal government, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier issued a decree on Bundestag elections in 2021. The 20th German Bundestag will be elected on September 26, 2021," the press service said.

Related Topics

German Germany September Government

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

36 minutes ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

58 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

59 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.