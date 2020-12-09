BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Next parliamentary elections in Germany will be held on September 26, 2021, the press service of the German president said Wednesday.

"On the recommendation of the Federal government, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier issued a decree on Bundestag elections in 2021. The 20th German Bundestag will be elected on September 26, 2021," the press service said.