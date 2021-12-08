UrduPoint.com

German Bundestag Meeting That Will Elect New Chancellor Starts

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:27 PM

German Bundestag Meeting That Will Elect New Chancellor Starts

A German Bundestag meeting that will elect a new chancellor started in Berlin on Wednesday, according to the N24 tv channel's broadcast

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A German Bundestag meeting that will elect a new chancellor started in Berlin on Wednesday, according to the N24 tv channel's broadcast.

Lawmakers are expected to elect Olaf Scholz who will replace Angela Merkel.

Related Topics

German Berlin Angela Merkel TV

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka chemical ship wreck to be salvaged: oper ..

Sri Lanka chemical ship wreck to be salvaged: operators

25 seconds ago
 Russian rocket blasts off carrying Japanese billio ..

Russian rocket blasts off carrying Japanese billionaire to space station: AFP

7 minutes ago
 Violence against minorities increased in India und ..

Violence against minorities increased in India under Modi: report

7 minutes ago
 Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff ..

Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff

7 minutes ago
 At Seoul, UN chief urges greater support for pe ..

At Seoul, UN chief urges greater support for peacekeeping amid mounting threa ..

11 minutes ago
 Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tops Time's 2021 Per ..

Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tops Time's 2021 Person of the Year Readers' Poll

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.