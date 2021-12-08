German Bundestag Meeting That Will Elect New Chancellor Starts
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:27 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A German Bundestag meeting that will elect a new chancellor started in Berlin on Wednesday, according to the N24 tv channel's broadcast.
Lawmakers are expected to elect Olaf Scholz who will replace Angela Merkel.