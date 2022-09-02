German Bundestag to Honor Gorbachev With Minute of Silence on September 7

German federal parliament, the Bundestag, will pay tribute to the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with a minute's silence on September 7, the press office said on Thursday

"Bundestag President Barbel Bas will pay tribute to the outstanding work of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev before the general debate in the Bundestag on Wednesday, September 7. A moment of silence will be held in honor of the deceased," the Bundestag press office said.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are calling for a nationwide commemoration of the last Soviet leader, who brought forth the reunification of Germany.

"Germany should declare national mourning for Mikhail Gorbachev," Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) leader Markus Soder told German newspaper Munchner Merkur.

Soder noted that Germany owes much to the former Soviet president, calling Gorbachev "one of the fathers of reunification" and pointing out his role in "giving freedom to millions of people."

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.