German Bundeswehr Association Laments Armed Forces' Severe Ammunition Shortage

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The German armed forces (Bundeswehr) lack almost everything that a modern army needs, and the promised 100 billion Euros ($103 billion) is not nearly enough to solve these problems, Chairman of the German Bundeswehr Association Lieutenant Colonel Andre Wustner said on Tuesday.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a meeting with ministries and advisers on the issue of Bundeswehr ammunition shortages, partly caused by supplies to Ukraine and budget problems.

"We are facing a big challenge - the gap between requests and reality has never been as big as it is today," Wustner told Deutschlandfunk radio.

According to Wustner, this situation is primarily related to the Ukrainian crisis and the fact that the government has not responded very quickly to the Bundeswehr's requests in recent years.

Although some specific deficits in the army, such as that of uniforms, night vision devices and walkie-talkies, are being resolved now, compared to general needs this is "too little," and replenishment is too slow, Wustner noted.

"Wherever you look, we have a shortage everywhere," the colonel said.

Wustner said that there is a lack of aspiration among young people to join the armed forces, a shortage of personnel as well as of spare parts, modernization, and new weapons systems, Wustner said. The military also lacks heavy transport helicopters and F-35s, he added.

"And, of course, artillery. Since the deliveries to Ukraine began, it has been established that we still do not have next-generation systems," the colonel said.

Wustner noted that the 100 billion euros promised by Berlin for the Bundeswehr modernization is "not nearly enough."

The colonel also welcomed Scholz's meeting with his advisers and called for swift and decisive action, as the military's trust in politicians "has greatly decreased over the past 10 years."

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.