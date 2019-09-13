German Business Appreciates Initiative on New Normandy Four Meeting on Donbas - Lobby Head

The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations welcomes the initiative to organize a new Normandy Four format meeting, involving Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, the committee's executive director, Michael Harms, told Sputnik on Friday.

French President Macron said in late August that the next Normandy Four summit on the Ukrainian conflict would be held in September. The idea was supported by all participating sides. On Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters in Moscow that France hopes to arrange a meeting of the four nations in Paris soon.

"We are quite optimistic and very supportive of these initiatives taken by President Macron," Harms said.

He noted that the meeting would be useful not only for France, but for Germany and Europe as well.

"I think the meeting in the Normandy format and other initiatives are very useful not only for France, but also for Europe as a whole and for Germany too," Harms said.

The committee's executive director highlighted that the position of France was very constructive and stressed that the Ukrainian government was acting in a pragmatic way.

"I don't know if it will be successful. But I am more optimistic than in previous meetings," Harms concluded.

The Normandy Four format of talks was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in Donbas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in light of escalating tensions in the conflict zone.

The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations was established in 1952 and aims to improve conditions for German companies in Eastern and Southeastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia.