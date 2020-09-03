UrduPoint.com
German Business Association Says Navalny Case Must Be Cleared Up With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:46 PM

The German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) said on Thursday the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should be clarified together with Russia and needs not to undermine Russia-Germany economic ties

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The German Eastern business Association (OAOEV) said on Thursday the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should be clarified together with Russia and needs not to undermine Russia-Germany economic ties.

"The implications of the crime have to be clarified with Russia in a comprehensive and transparent way. We must not allow this incident to lead to a long-term hindrance to the bilateral relations and thus further undermine Germany-Russia economic contacts," OAOEV spokesperson Andreas Metz told journalists.

