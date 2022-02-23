UrduPoint.com

German Business Calls On EU To Take 'Proportional' Measures Against Russia - Association

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 11:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) German business calls on the European Union to take "proportional' measures against Russia in response to the recognition of the Donbas republics, Michael Harms, the executive director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, said on Wednesday.

"I think the EU reaction is moderate. We always advocate that the sanctions are applied proportionately, that they are not quite harsh sanctions, as would be the case in the case of a very large military escalation. I think it is absolutely right that the Federal government and the European Commission want to act in stages," Harms told Hessischer Rundfunk Info (HR-Info).

