German business confidence at lowest level since 2012: Ifo

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Amid growing concerns about a looming recession, confidence among German business leaders fell in August to its lowest level since late 2012, a widely-watched survey showed Monday.

Having already dropped sharply in July, the Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly barometer declined further to 94.3 points, its lowest level since November 2012, from the revised figure of 95.8 in July.

The latest figures, based on a survey of 9,000 German companies, reflect a bleak outlook among business executives in Europe's biggest economy, said Ifo president Clemens Fuest.

"The wrinkles of concern among German corporate leaders are getting deeper and deeper -- the signs of a recession in Germany are intensifying," he added in a statement.

"The companies again assessed their current situation significantly more negatively. Pessimism also increased with a view to the coming months."