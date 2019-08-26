UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Business Confidence At Lowest Level Since 2012: Ifo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:54 PM

German business confidence at lowest level since 2012: Ifo

Amid growing concerns about a looming recession, confidence among German business leaders fell in August to its lowest level since late 2012, a widely-watched survey showed Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Amid growing concerns about a looming recession, confidence among German business leaders fell in August to its lowest level since late 2012, a widely-watched survey showed Monday.

Having already dropped sharply in July, the Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly barometer declined further to 94.3 points, its lowest level since November 2012, from the revised figure of 95.8 in July.

The latest figures, based on a survey of 9,000 German companies, reflect a bleak outlook among business executives in Europe's biggest economy, said Ifo president Clemens Fuest.

"The wrinkles of concern among German corporate leaders are getting deeper and deeper -- the signs of a recession in Germany are intensifying," he added in a statement.

"The companies again assessed their current situation significantly more negatively. Pessimism also increased with a view to the coming months."

Related Topics

Business Europe German Germany July August November From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Follows Abkhaz Presidential Election, Expe ..

2 minutes ago

Pilot search as Spain military plane crashes at se ..

2 minutes ago

Grenade attack hits Kiev office building

2 minutes ago

New Zealand close in on series-levelling Sri Lanka ..

2 minutes ago

Muharram security arrangements in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

Continue traffic mess on Expressway test nerves of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.