German Business Leader Says Happy To See US Retreating From 'Hostile' Nord Stream 2 Stance

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) It is encouraging to see the United States backing away from their adversarial position towards the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Klaus Mangold, the chairman of Mangold Consulting GmbH, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In May, Washington announced lifting sanctions on Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-led project's operator, and its chief executive Matthias Warnig. Germany, the main beneficiary of the project, has welcomed the decision.

"I'm very happy that finally the United States are looking for a more normal situation in this regard and that they are giving up a certain kind of hostile position as far as the pipeline is concerned," Mangold, also a former Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The businessmen expressed hope that in due time a compromise will be reached and the US will find its place in the European energy landscape.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

