German Business Lobby Head Says 'Creative' Solution Needed for OPAL Court Ruling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) An alternative, "creative," solution is needed to comply with the EU Court ruling curbing Russian gas giant Gazprom's access to the OPAL pipeline, Michael Harms, Executive Director of German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Tuesday, EU top court overturned the 2016 decision of the European Commission that expanded Gazprom's access to the German pipeline.

"Of course, our court system is independent and we will adhere to the decision that was made. I think it's worth it to just find some creative [solution], some other solution to comply with the ruling," Harms said.

The lobby has not formulated an official position on the matter yet, Harms added.

"We need consultations. We will then definitely formulate an official position," he said.

Harms pointed out that the decision did not seem economically justified.

"There is no question of some unbundling here because only Russian gas has physical access to the pipeline, and no other gas can enter it. So it makes no sense economically," he said.