German Business Morale Slips To Lowest Point In Over Four Years
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) German business confidence fell in December, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ifo institute's confidence barometer, based on a survey of around 9,000 companies, declined to 84.7 points from 85.6 points in November.
The indicator was at its lowest level since May 2020, when Europe was reeling from the impact of pandemic shutdowns.
"The weakness of the German economy has become chronic," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.
Overall, companies in Germany assessed the current situation as better, but were more pessimistic about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.
Sentiment in the key manufacturing sector pursued its downward trend. Businesses were "less satisfied" with current conditions and "significantly gloomier" about the future.
Order intake had faltered and production cutbacks had been announced, the Ifo said.
