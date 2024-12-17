Open Menu

German Business Morale Slips To Lowest Point In Over Four Years

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

German business morale slips to lowest point in over four years

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) German business confidence fell in December, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ifo institute's confidence barometer, based on a survey of around 9,000 companies, declined to 84.7 points from 85.6 points in November.

The indicator was at its lowest level since May 2020, when Europe was reeling from the impact of pandemic shutdowns.

"The weakness of the German economy has become chronic," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

Overall, companies in Germany assessed the current situation as better, but were more pessimistic about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Sentiment in the key manufacturing sector pursued its downward trend. Businesses were "less satisfied" with current conditions and "significantly gloomier" about the future.

Order intake had faltered and production cutbacks had been announced, the Ifo said.

Related Topics

Business Europe German Germany May November December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Launch of the Lincoln ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Launch of the Lincoln Corner at Lahore's Quaid-e-Az ..

7 minutes ago
 vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Sec ..

Vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Secures Spot in Google’s Top Te ..

9 minutes ago
 System cannot work without dialogue between govt, ..

System cannot work without dialogue between govt, opposition: Rana Sanaullah

12 minutes ago
 The Era of Washing your Phone Comes with the realm ..

The Era of Washing your Phone Comes with the realme C75, Industry's Best Waterpr ..

14 minutes ago
 Is Ayesha Afridi relative of Shahid Afridi?

Is Ayesha Afridi relative of Shahid Afridi?

22 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in first ODI

28 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid ..

Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance

40 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web serie ..

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago

1 hour ago
 Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Hara ..

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..

1 hour ago
 Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

2 hours ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

2 hours ago

More Stories From World