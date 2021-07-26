UrduPoint.com
German Business Outlook Darkens: Survey

Mon 26th July 2021

German business outlook darkens: survey

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :German business confidence fell in July for the first time since January, a key survey showed Monday, dampened by bottlenecks in the supply of materials and fears of a further rise in Covid-19 infections.

The Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, dropped to 100.8 points, down from 101.7 in June. Factset analysts had expected a rise to 102.5 points.

