German business outlook darkens: survey

German business confidence fell in July for the first time since January, a key survey showed Monday, dampened by bottlenecks in the supply of materials and fears of a further rise in Covid-19 infections

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :German business confidence fell in July for the first time since January, a key survey showed Monday, dampened by bottlenecks in the supply of materials and fears of a further rise in Covid-19 infections.

The Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, dropped to 100.8 points, down from 101.7 in June. Factset analysts had expected a rise to 102.5 points.