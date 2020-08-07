German Businesses Urge Berlin, EU to Respond to US Threats Over Nord Stream 2

German businesses urge the authorities of Germany and the European Commission to respond to letter from US senators in connection with Nord Stream 2, and to protect German and European companies, the German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) said in a statement

A letter from three US senators to port operator Sassnitz GmbH, which was seen by Sputnik, refers to the sanctions being prepared by the US authorities against companies involved in supporting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. In particular, the letter states that if the work continues, the port is threatened with "financial destruction.

"Empty statements lead nowhere. Therefore, we call on the Federal government and the European Commission to effectively protect German and European companies from such attacks from third countries. We demand financial and legal protection for European companies from extraterritorial sanctions from third countries. In addition, the time has come to think about targeted countermeasures," the committee, which unites German enterprises in Eastern Europe and the CIS, said in a statement.