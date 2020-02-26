UrduPoint.com
German Businessmen Want Visa Liberalization With Russia - Bilateral Chamber Of Commerce

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) German businessmen want visa regulations between Russia and Germany to be eased, Matthias Schepp, the chairman of the managing board of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in February, the chamber proposed that the visa regime between the two countries be facilitated, saying it would contribute not only to the development of economic cooperation between the two countries but help boost bilateral relations in general.

"We see a demand for visa liberalization among businessmen. Some companies are now holding meetings not in Moscow but in St. Petersburg because electronic visas [to travel to St. Petersburg] are very quick and easy to get," Schepp said.

The chairman also expressed hope that Berlin and Moscow would ease the visa regime between the two countries, saying that "so far they are in the process."

Schepp added that the commerce chamber was working to support the visa liberalization efforts. In particular, for German businessmen, and in general for all Germans, a short film was made on how to correctly fill out forms for getting an electronic visa, which is available for visiting Russia's St. Petersburg, as well as the Kaliningrad and Leningrad Regions.

The free of charge electronic visas to these destinations for EU citizens were introduced last year. By January 2021, the authorities plan to introduce such visas throughout Russia.

