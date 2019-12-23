UrduPoint.com
German Cabin Crew Union Threatens Lufthansa With New Strikes After Christmas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) German flight attendants' trade union UFO issued national flag-carrier Lufthansa with a new threat of strikes on Sunday that will come after Christmas.

"We had a meeting with Lufthansa today. The bad news is that it was unsuccessful... We will again be calling for a strike.

The Christmas eve, the first and second days of it will be spared but a call for action can be made even then," Daniel Flor, the union's deputy chief, said in a video message.

Lufthansa was hit by a two-day strike in November that cancelled over a thousand flights and affected some 200,000 air travelers. The trade union is seeking pay raises and more benefits for cabin crews.

