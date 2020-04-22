UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Agrees Plan To Deploy Up To 300 Troops To Uphold Arms Embargo On Libya

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:21 PM

German Cabinet Agrees Plan to Deploy Up to 300 Troops to Uphold Arms Embargo on Libya

The German cabinet agreed on Wednesday to send up to 300 troops to patrol the waters off the coast of Libya as part of the new EU mission to stop arms smuggling, the government spokesman said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The German cabinet agreed on Wednesday to send up to 300 troops to patrol the waters off the coast of Libya as part of the new EU mission to stop arms smuggling, the government spokesman said.

Operation Irini was launched on April 1 in place of Operation Sophia, which focused on efforts to curb human trafficking. The new mission also aims to stem illicit oil smuggling from Libya.

"The government today approved the mandate for the prospective German military deployment until April 30, 2021. This will, of course, require a greenlight from the Bundestag," Steffen Seibert told reporters at a briefing.

The government plans to send P3C-Orion surveillance planes to monitor the Libyan waters, according to the government directive, seen by the public broadcaster ARD. A navy ship will be dispatched to the area by August.

