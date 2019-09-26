UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Allocates $6.5Mln For Educational Projects At Nazi Victim Memorial Centers

Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:47 PM

German Cabinet Allocates $6.5Mln for Educational Projects at Nazi Victim Memorial Centers

The German government will allocate 6 million euros (some $6.5 million) for educational projects run by 28 Nazi victim memorial centers and archive centers, Minister of State for Culture and Media Monika Gruetters said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The German government will allocate 6 million Euros (some $6.5 million) for educational projects run by 28 Nazi victim memorial centers and archive centers, Minister of State for Culture and Media Monika Gruetters said on Thursday.

"The projects were chosen due to the innovative and simulated approach. This way, young people can better learn the history of National Socialism and understand the link between history, current times and their own world," Gruetters said, as quoted by the German government's press service.

The projects are part of a state program aimed at supporting the teaching of history.

According to the minister of state, the government is also considering financing projects dedicated to the "dictatorship of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany" that ruled during the Socialist era in East Germany.

The National Socialist German Workers' Party, headed by Adolf Hitler, governed in Germany in 1933-1945. During their 12 years in power, the Nazis unleashed a wave of political terror in the country, started World War II and organized the genocide of Jews, Gypsies and other peoples from occupied territories.

