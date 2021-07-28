UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet Concerned About Spread Of Fake News On Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:05 PM

German Cabinet Concerned About Spread of Fake News on Floods

The German government is worried about the growing amount of fake information on floods, including by COVID-19 dissident movement Querdenken, Cabinet Deputy Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The German government is worried about the growing amount of fake information on floods, including by COVID-19 dissident movement Querdenken, Cabinet Deputy Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

"With great concern and shock we note that over the recent weeks, right after the floods, there are people who take advantage of this extreme situation to disseminate false information. These people are aggravating the tense situation and the understandable uncertainty of the people affected. Querdenken supporters are among [those who propagate false information]. With their actions, they are also undermining trust in volunteers and action by the state. We regard it as cowardly and shameful and denounce these actions," Demmer stated at a briefing.

The police are providing a quick response to fake info on social media.

The official also urged people to rely instead on information from official websites.

Deadly floods caused by heavy downpours swept across Germany in mid-July. The states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, and Bavaria are among the most affected. The latest death toll has surpassed 170 people, while infrastructure sustained billions of Euros in damage.

The Querdenken movement that emerged in the German city of Stuttgart in 2020 includes pandemic skeptics, "anti-vaxxers" and anti-lockdown advocates. Querdenken supporters protested en masse against COVID-19 restrictions at rallies, which often spilled into clashes with the police, with protesters attempting to raid the German parliament in August 2020.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Social Media German Germany Stuttgart August 2020 From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Hong Kong appoints Apple Daily special fraud inves ..

1 minute ago

Beekeeper arrested over forest fire near Athens

1 minute ago

Body of missing minor girl found from Korangi No ..

1 minute ago

President for proper harnessing of youth's intelle ..

6 minutes ago

17 criminals arrested during search operations

6 minutes ago

England women set for Wembley return with World Cu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.