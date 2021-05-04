UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Condemns May Day Violence

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:51 AM

The German government's spokesman hit out at May Day protesters on Monday after thousands flocked to pro-labor marches in Berlin to vent their anger at coronavirus curbs

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The German government's spokesman hit out at May Day protesters on Monday after thousands flocked to pro-labor marches in Berlin to vent their anger at coronavirus curbs.

"Police had to partially deal with criminals who have no respect for the life and well-being [of others], who sought and craved violence.

It had nothing to do with political struggle," Steffen Seibert said.

The official told reporters that his criticism was not directed at all demonstrators, but rather at those who "abuse the boundaries of what is acceptable" when exercising their basic rights.

Berlin police said 93 officers were hurt in clashes with protesters on Saturday, International Workers' Day. More than 350 people were arrested during some 20 demonstrations across the city.

