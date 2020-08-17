German Cabinet Confirms Contact With Belarusian Opposition Politician Tikhanovskaya

The German cabinet confirmed on Monday having established contact with Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, but refused to disclose the level and the content of the negotiations

"Yes, this contact has taken place," cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that he could not tell reporters when and at what level the talks were held.