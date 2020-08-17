UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet Confirms Contact With Belarusian Opposition Politician Tikhanovskaya

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

German Cabinet Confirms Contact With Belarusian Opposition Politician Tikhanovskaya

The German cabinet confirmed on Monday having established contact with Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, but refused to disclose the level and the content of the negotiations

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The German cabinet confirmed on Monday having established contact with Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, but refused to disclose the level and the content of the negotiations.

"Yes, this contact has taken place," cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that he could not tell reporters when and at what level the talks were held.

Related Topics

German Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE provides health services to residents of remot ..

1 minute ago

Punjab CM says he appeared before NAB just as witn ..

4 minutes ago

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

26 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

30 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

31 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.