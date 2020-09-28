UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Confirms Merkel's Visit To Navalny At Charite Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:25 PM

German Cabinet Confirms Merkel's Visit to Navalny at Charite Hospital

The German cabinet's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, confirmed on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had paid a visit to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during his treatment at the Charite hospital in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The German cabinet's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, confirmed on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had paid a visit to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during his treatment at the Charite hospital in Berlin.

Earlier in the day, Navalny confirmed this visit on Twitter, refuting a claim by German magazine Der Spiefel that this was a "secret" meeting.

"Yes, I can confirm [the visit]," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman also noted this was not a "secret" visit, but just a "private" one.

More Stories From World

