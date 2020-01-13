UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Confirms Plan To Hold Libya Talks In Berlin Jan 19, Date Not Official Yet

Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

German Cabinet Confirms Plan to Hold Libya Talks in Berlin Jan 19, Date Not Official Yet

There are plans to hold an international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19, but this date is not official yet, the German government's spokesman said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) There are plans to hold an international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19, but this date is not official yet, the German government's spokesman said on Monday.

Media reports emerged earlier in the day that Berlin would host on January 19 the Libya conference, in which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could take part.

The German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said that the list of participants of the Berlin conference would be revealed later.

"There are such plans, related to Sunday, but I cannot make an official announcement on this event here today," Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.

The official date of the conference will be announced later, he said.

