German Cabinet Decides To Send 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000 Howitzers To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

German Cabinet Decides to Send 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000 Howitzers to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The German cabinet has decided to transfer seven 155 mm self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 to Ukraine from Berlin's weapons stockpiles, Die Welt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Berlin decided to deliver the howitzers despite the possibility that only 40 machines of its 200-piece arsenal are combat-ready, the newspaper reported.

The report added that Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in Germany to use the weapons.

Last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the German military can no longer supply arms to Ukraine as its weapons stockpiles are practically exhausted, adding that the German authorities were working with arms makers to ensure further deliveries.

Berlin approved arms deliveries to Ukraine at the end of February and has since provided Kiev with about 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 anti-tank missile launchers with 3,000 rockets, 100 machine guns, 15 anti-structure rocket launchers with 50 rockets, about 100,000 hand grenades, 2,000 mines, 5,300 units of explosives, and 16 million rounds of various calibers. Berlin has also authorized deliveries of outdated German arms from the Netherlands and Estonia.

