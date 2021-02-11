BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Germany's government, Foreign Office and the Frankfurt airport authority refused on Thursday to comment on the reported arrival of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny's wife, Yulia.

When asked to comment on the article published in Der Spiegel on Wednesday, which claimed that Yulia arrived in Frankfurt earlier in the day for a "private visit to Germany," the Frankfurt airport authority referred Sputnik to the Foreign Office, which in turn said it would not comment.

The German government's press office gave Sputnik a similar reply, while German airline Lufthansa, whose flight is believed to have carried the 44-year-old to Germany, said it would not disclose the Names of the passengers.