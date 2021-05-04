UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Hopes To Quickly Adopt Coronavirus Rules Easing For Those Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:57 AM

The German cabinet is planning to rush through parliament a proposal that would lift some coronavirus restrictions on those who is either vaccinated or recovered, a government spokesman said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The German cabinet is planning to rush through parliament a proposal that would lift some coronavirus restrictions on those who is either vaccinated or recovered, a government spokesman said Monday.

"The Federal government sent the draft proposal to members of Bundestag and Bundesrat and will discuss it with them.

Once they approve it we will adopt the draft quickly," Steffen Seibert said at a news briefing.

He added that the government expected both chambers of the national parliament to decide on the motion this week.

Under the plan, fully vaccinated and recovered patients would have unlimited access to close-contact services and non-essential stores. They will also be able to gather in larger groups, and stay outdoors despite night-time curfew.

