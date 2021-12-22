German Cabinet Leaves RT DE Clampdown to Discretion of State Media Watchdog

A spokesperson for the federal German government said on Wednesday that it had no role in the decision to take the RT DE broadcaster off air in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg

Eva Flecken, the director of the regional media authority Mabb, said last week that the channel was under investigation for allegedly airing programs in German without a broadcasting license.

"The case of RT Deutsch is covered by state media regulations and a state media regulator is involved, so it is not a question for a government spokesperson," Steffen Hebestreit told reporters at a news briefing.

RT said on Wednesday that the German media regulator broke rules when it forced the European satellite operator Eutelsat to remove the 24-hour German-language channel from its platform. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova suggested that Russia might retaliate.