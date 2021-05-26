UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Not Authorizing Weapons Export To Ukraine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The German cabinet does not authorize weapons export to Ukraine and intends to stick to this policy, cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"We pursue a responsible restrictive policy in weapons export and do not issue permits for arms export to Ukraine.

Speaking on behalf of the current government, I want to say that this will remain unchanged in the current legislative period," Seibert said at a briefing.

"The German government believes that the [Donbas] conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be resolved politically on the basis of the fundamental premise that we support: full implementation of the Minsk agreements," Seibert continued.

