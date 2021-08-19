German Cabinet Passes $35Bln Bill on Flood Relief Funding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The German government backed on Wednesday a draft motion that will unlock 30 billion Euros ($35.1 billion) in funding for flood-hit western regions, starting next year.

"The Federal government and the Laender are providing 30 billion euros to help the local people who've been affected, the damaged businesses and other bodies with reconstruction efforts," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

The government will pay 16 billion euros from the 2021 budget as the first tranche, with the regional authorities across 16 states shouldering the rest of payments.

Armin Laschet, the governor of the flood-ravaged North Rhine-Westphalia, praised Berlin for putting the bill on path toward its rapid adoption in parliament. He said his administration guaranteed bureaucracy-free payments to those affected.