UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet Passes 5G Security Bill Avoiding Huawei Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:16 AM

German Cabinet Passes 5G Security Bill Avoiding Huawei Ban

The German government approved an IT security bill on Wednesday that does not explicitly ban Huawei from supplying components for its 5G high-speed internet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The German government approved an IT security bill on Wednesday that does not explicitly ban Huawei from supplying components for its 5G high-speed internet.

The legislation, which will now go to parliament, requires that suppliers guarantee their equipment will not be used for spying.

Washington has threatened to stop sharing intelligence with Germany if it does not bar the Chinese tech giant from its 5G rollout plan.

"Thus, our security has been guaranteed. We must continue fine-tuning rules to respond to new challenges," Steffen Seibert, a government spokesman, told reporters.

The bill outlines protections for critical infrastructure, public administration, companies of special public significance and consumer rights. It gives broader powers to the national cybersecurity authority, which will be tasked with finding and fixing system weaknesses.

Related Topics

Internet China Washington Parliament Threatened German Germany 5G From Government Huawei

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

31 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

31 minutes ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

10 seconds ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

11 seconds ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

13 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.