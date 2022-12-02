German Cabinet Refuses to Confirm Talks With Ukraine on Patriot Deliveries

The German government has not confirmed talks with Kiev on supplies of Patriot air defense systems and rules out a possibility of handing over to Ukraine the complexes scheduled to be deployed in Poland, the deputy cabinet spokesperson, Wolfgang Buchner, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The German government has not confirmed talks with Kiev on supplies of Patriot air defense systems and rules out a possibility of handing over to Ukraine the complexes scheduled to be deployed in Poland, the deputy cabinet spokesperson, Wolfgang Buchner, said on Friday.

On November 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Germany to give Kiev Patriot complexes, which were prepared for deployment in Poland. He also suggested that Poland give air defense systems to Ukraine upon their arrival from Germany.

"There is no information about negotiations with Ukraine on deployment of Patriot in Ukraine," Buchner said on Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg confirmed the offer to deploy surface-to-air missile systems in Poland, while the head of the alliance said that this plan and Kiev's suggestion to give them to Ukraine should be considered separately.

Besides, the government underlined that handing the systems destined for Poland to Ukraine was technically impossible.

"In this case, this is not the supply of Patriot to Poland, but deployment on the Polish territory. The maintenance will be carried out by the German personnel," the defense ministry spokesperson, Arne Collatz, said mentioning the recent supplies of IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

Germany offered Poland to deploy several Patriot complexes at its border with Ukraine, following the missile incident on November 15.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Germany has been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. Previously, Berlin said it wouldn't send lethal weapons as part of its post-WWII policy, but has since given up on the principle.