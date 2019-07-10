The deputy spokesperson of the German government, Ulrike Demmer, refused on Wednesday to answer whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel was undergoing any medical examination over her repeating shaking bouts

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The deputy spokesperson of the German government, Ulrike Demmer, refused on Wednesday to answer whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel was undergoing any medical examination over her repeating shaking bouts.

Merkel, aged 64, was seen earlier in the day shaking during her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. This was her third shivering bout during an official event over less than a month. This episode lasted around a minute and was less intense that the previous ones. A representative of the German government's press service told Sputnik soon after the incident that Merkel was feeling fine.

"I have answered the question about the chancellor's health as deeply as I want to and as I can. The chancellor is feeling fine, and her meeting with the Finnish prime minister was conducted as scheduled. A press conference will be held soon," Demmer told reporters at a briefing, when asked about the reasons behind the shaking bouts and whether the chancellor was receiving any medical treatment.

Merkel was seen shaking during her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 18 and then during her talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on June 27.