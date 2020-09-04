German Cabinet: Russia Has Enough Test Data On Navalny To Carry Out Probe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:11 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russia has enough of its own test data to launch a probe on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said Friday.
"We have established that a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr showed irrefutable proof that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok type substance.
Russia has or can have the information about this attack, not from us. Russia has plenty of test data, items [from Navalny.] They should be studied. We expect the government to issue clarification about this," Seibert told the briefing.