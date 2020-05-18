German Cabinet Says Has No Plans to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination Over Coronavirus

Germany will not have mandatory vaccination for everyone over the coronavirus pandemic, Ulrike Demmer, the press officer for the German government, said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Germany will not have mandatory vaccination for everyone over the coronavirus pandemic, Ulrike Demmer, the press officer for the German government, said Monday.

"The government is being accused of planning to introduce mandatory vaccination. I would like to repeat ... that there will be no mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus," Demmer said.