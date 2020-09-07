UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Says Recording Of Alleged Berlin-Warsaw Talks About Navalny Is Fake

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

German Cabinet Says Recording of Alleged Berlin-Warsaw Talks About Navalny Is Fake

The German cabinet qualified on Monday as fake the recording of the alleged Berlin-Warsaw conversation about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which Belarusian media published late last week

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The German cabinet qualified on Monday as fake the recording of the alleged Berlin-Warsaw conversation about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which Belarusian media published late last week.

"We have already commented on the statements by [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko [about interception of the talks], this is not true ... This is a fake conversation," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

