German Cabinet Says Recording of Alleged Berlin-Warsaw Talks About Navalny Is Fake

The German cabinet qualified on Monday as fake the recording of the alleged Berlin-Warsaw conversation about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which Belarusian media published late last week

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The German cabinet qualified on Monday as fake the recording of the alleged Berlin-Warsaw conversation about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, which Belarusian media published late last week.

"We have already commented on the statements by [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko [about interception of the talks], this is not true ... This is a fake conversation," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.