Ukraine's NATO membership is not on the agenda, the German cabinet's spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, assured on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Ukraine's NATO membership is not on the agenda, the German cabinet's spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, assured on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no guarantees that Ukraine would not become a NATO member state.

He also pointed to the need to think about Russia's reaction to NATO's potential expansion closer to its borders.

"You are aware of our approach to Ukraine and to the importance we attach to cooperation with it, but its NATO accession is not on the agenda," Demmer said, asked whether the German government understands Moscow's concerns.