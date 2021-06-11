UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet Spokeswoman Says Ukraine's NATO Membership Not On Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:17 PM

German Cabinet Spokeswoman Says Ukraine's NATO Membership Not on Agenda

Ukraine's NATO membership is not on the agenda, the German cabinet's spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, assured on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Ukraine's NATO membership is not on the agenda, the German cabinet's spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, assured on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no guarantees that Ukraine would not become a NATO member state.

He also pointed to the need to think about Russia's reaction to NATO's potential expansion closer to its borders.

"You are aware of our approach to Ukraine and to the importance we attach to cooperation with it, but its NATO accession is not on the agenda," Demmer said, asked whether the German government understands Moscow's concerns.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,234 reco ..

5 minutes ago

G7 summit kicks off with pandemic, climate change ..

3 minutes ago

Chapter 58 of 'historic rivalry' for Djokovic, Nad ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 47 lives, infects 1,303 more peopl ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Euro 2020 player Mostovoy replaced after po ..

4 minutes ago

Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.