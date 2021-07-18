UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet To Agree Flood Aid Package On July 21 - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

German Cabinet to Agree Flood Aid Package on July 21 - Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a trip to the flood-hit state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Sunday that the Federal government would meet on July 21 to put together a relief aid package for affected regions.

"As soon as Wednesday the federal government will agree a program so that we can work together with state authorities to provide aid fast for middle-term objectives and infrastructure reconstruction," she told a news conference in Adenau.

More Stories From World

