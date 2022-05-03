UrduPoint.com

German Cabinet To Discuss Security With Swedish, Finnish Prime Ministers - Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

German Cabinet to Discuss Security With Swedish, Finnish Prime Ministers - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Security-related issues will on the agenda of a field session of the German cabinet that kicked off today with the participation of the Swedish and Finnish prime ministers, Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"Among the guests today are the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland. They are close allies of our country, close partners within the EU. Therefore, it is extremely important that we discuss here today the security-related issues, relevant for Europe, for these states and for us as well," Scholz told journalist after arriving to Schloss Meseberg, where the two-day session began.

The field session will also cover the matters related to the impact of the current economic challenge posed by the Ukrainian crisis as well as "the major transformation caused by climate change," Scholz added.

On Wednesday, the session will focus on the topics that are ordinarily overlooked, with the government's goal remaining unchanged - to modernize Germany even in such challenging times, the chancellor said.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on shifting security situation in Europe, and therefore, emerging conditions for abandoning decades of neutrality and joining NATO. In the past two months, Andersson and Marin have instigated high-level discussions, both at home and abroad, about terms and consequences of applying for NATO membership, with the allies voicing their support.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in early March that the alliance will gladly welcome Finland and Sweden and will provide them with an opportunity to fast-track the joining procedure. Furthermore, Stoltenberg pledged last week to ascertain the arrangements that NATO could provide to ensure security of Finland and Sweden during the interim period until they become the full members of the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Europe German Germany Magdalena Alliance Sweden Finland March Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

7 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

15 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

15 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

15 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.