German Cabinet to Discuss Security With Swedish, Finnish Prime Ministers - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Security-related issues will on the agenda of a field session of the German cabinet that kicked off today with the participation of the Swedish and Finnish prime ministers, Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"Among the guests today are the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland. They are close allies of our country, close partners within the EU. Therefore, it is extremely important that we discuss here today the security-related issues, relevant for Europe, for these states and for us as well," Scholz told journalist after arriving to Schloss Meseberg, where the two-day session began.

The field session will also cover the matters related to the impact of the current economic challenge posed by the Ukrainian crisis as well as "the major transformation caused by climate change," Scholz added.

On Wednesday, the session will focus on the topics that are ordinarily overlooked, with the government's goal remaining unchanged - to modernize Germany even in such challenging times, the chancellor said.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on shifting security situation in Europe, and therefore, emerging conditions for abandoning decades of neutrality and joining NATO. In the past two months, Andersson and Marin have instigated high-level discussions, both at home and abroad, about terms and consequences of applying for NATO membership, with the allies voicing their support.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in early March that the alliance will gladly welcome Finland and Sweden and will provide them with an opportunity to fast-track the joining procedure. Furthermore, Stoltenberg pledged last week to ascertain the arrangements that NATO could provide to ensure security of Finland and Sweden during the interim period until they become the full members of the alliance.