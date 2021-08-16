German Cabinet to Hold Crisis Talks on Afghan Evacuation - Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The German government will hold an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss evacuation of German nationals and local support staff from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"The Federal government's crisis team will meet again in the afternoon under my leadership.

The talk will be about how to best coordinate the ongoing evacuation by Bundeswehr aircraft, seeing the tragic situation in Kabul," he tweeted.

Germany pulled 40 diplomats from the Afghan capital overnight and sent three A400M transport planes to Kabul on Monday to set up an air bridge to a third country, from where it plans to bring thousands of evacuees to the mainland by civil aircraft. The evacuation came a day after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over Kabul and declared an end to the 20-year-war in Afghanistan.