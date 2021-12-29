German Cabinet Welcomes Initiatives Establishing Contacts With Russia

The German Cabinet welcomes a number of diplomatic initiatives on the establishment of contacts with Russia and calls for peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The German Cabinet welcomes a number of diplomatic initiatives on the establishment of contacts with Russia and calls for peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday.

"There is a number of talks to be held. First of all ... Geneva talks between Russia and the US as the invitation to the Russian-NATO council (on security guarantees). Moreover, Russia and Germany have already confirmed talks between Foreign Policy Adviser (to the German Chancellery Jens) Ploetner and Russian negotiator on Ukraine (Dmitry) Kozak.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry announced her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov in the nearest future, talks will proceed in the framework of the OSCE. It is clear that there is a number of diplomatic initiatives which is in line with the constant desire of the federal government for the conflict to be resolved by diplomatic means," Buchner said at a press conference.