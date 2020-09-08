The German government is delighted to learn that Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is out of a medically induced coma, and hopes for further improvement of his condition, a cabinet spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

On Monday, the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, announced that the patient's condition had improved and he could be woken up from coma.

"The Federal government is happy at the Charite's report about Navalny's health condition. His further recovery is what matters most now," the spokesman said, when asked to comment on the news.