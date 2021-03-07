German CDU Lawmaker to Quit Politics Over Mask Procurement Scandal - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Nikolas Lobel, a German lawmaker from the ruling Christian Democratic Party, will step down from politics after profiting from face mask procurement deals, the Deutsche Welle broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, Lobel's company earned commissions of some 250,000 Euros (almost $298,000) for brokering sales contracts between a supplier in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg and private businesses in the cities of Mannheim and Heidelberg.

"I take responsibility for my actions and draw the necessary political consequences," the lawmaker said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Lobel added that he would not run for the Bundestag after resigning from his parliamentary mandate.

German Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has condemned the politician's actions, saying it "destroys trust in democracy."

More Stories From World

