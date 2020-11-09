UrduPoint.com
German CDU Leader Shocked By Violence At Leipzig Protests Over Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:43 PM

Paul Ziemiak, the secretary general of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), on Monday said that he was shocked by the actions of "right-wing extremists" during the protests in the eastern German city of Leipzig against anti-coronavirus restriction measures and called on the protesters to consider with whom they took to the streets

On Monday, the meeting of CDU presidium, attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was held in Berlin. The leaders of CDU discussed the protests in Leipzig.

"It is necessary to highlight that not every participant of the demonstration belongs to this extremist camp ... But I expect everyone, who participates in such demonstrations, that they will consider with whom they take to the street," Ziemiak said, stressing that he was shocked by the violence that occurred during the protests.

The politician added that "everyone in Germany enjoys the right to express their opinion ... but it is irresponsible and deceitful with respect to the rest of the population to disregard social distancing, masks.

According to Ziemiak, it is premature to announce the date when the restrictions will be lifted.

"Talking about easing in November would send a wrong signal. If we are disciplined enough now, I will look at the next months with optimism, only in case this [restrictions] work," the politician said.

On Saturday, Leipzig was flooded with protests against new lockdown measures, which the government implemented amid high rates of COVID-19 infections. The new restrictions closed bars, cafes, restaurants, as well as theaters and cinemas but the government allowed schools and kindergartens to operate.

Roughly 20,000 people participated in the protests in Leipzig, 90 percent of whom were not wearing masks. The police shut down the demonstration, as the protesters failed to comply with anti-coronavirus rules. Over 30 policemen were injured in clashes with the protesters.

