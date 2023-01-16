German Chancellor Accepts Resignation of Defense Minister Lambrecht

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 05:44 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accepted on Monday the resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and will nominate her replacement, his spokeswoman said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accepted on Monday the resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and will nominate her replacement, his spokeswoman said.

"The chancellor has accepted the resignation and will nominate a new candidate in due course," Christiane Hoffmann told a daily news briefing in Berlin.

Scholz respects Lambrecht's decision to stand down and is grateful for her service, Hoffmann added.

Defense Ministry spokesman Christian Thiels told reporters that Lambrecht would continue carrying out her duties until a replacement was found.

Lambrecht was to oversee the Friday meeting of NATO allies at the Ramstein air base.

Lambrecht came under a barrage of criticism from the media over the past few months regarding her handling of the crisis in Ukraine. She said the media circus diverted the public eye away from what really mattered, namely the German military personnel and the ministry's tasks at hand.

