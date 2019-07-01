(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Sunday that EU leaders' talks on who will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the European Commission chief may be very complicated

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Sunday that EU leaders' talks on who will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the European Commission chief may be very complicated.

EU leaders are attending a special summit to break the deadlock and decide who will win top jobs at the European Commission, Parliament, Council, European Central Bank and foreign policy.

"We gathered today for an extraordinary summit, to propose to the European Parliament our candidate for European Commission presidency and, in this regard, discuss other appointments. From how the situation is developing, one could carefully suggest that the consultations will be very complicated," Merkel told reporters.

Sunday's summit comes after EU leaders failed to reach a deal on candidates for the bloc's top jobs earlier this month.