German Chancellor Angela Merkel Says Discussed Trade Issues, Diplomacy With Iran at G20 Talks With Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she had discussed with US President Donald Trump trade issues and diplomatic ways to settle US-Iranian tensions at the talks on the G20 summit sidelines in Japan's Osaka.

"I held a bilateral meeting with the US president. We discussed trade issues but, first of all, the situation in Libya, the situation in the Sahel region and, of course, the issues of how to deal with Iran, as well as how to switch to the negotiation process in this case. I expressed the most active support for this. But certainly it is still very tense situation," Merkel said, as quoted by her press service.

The chancellor also expressed hope that the United States and China would achieve progress in resolving controversial issues through negotiations.

Japan is currently hosting the G20 summit on Friday and Saturday. Trump is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the second day of the summit. The sides are expected to once again try to remove obstacles on the path to a trade deal or at least negotiate another truce in the tariff war, as was the case with the G20 summit in Argentina.