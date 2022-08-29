German Chancellor Calls for Creation of Common European Air Defense System

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for the creation of a common air defense system in Europe.

"A jointly created air defense system in Europe would not only be cheaper and more effective than if each of us built our own expensive and very complex air defense system. It would be beneficial in terms of security for the whole of Europe," Scholz said during his speech at Charles University in Prague.